Post-Christmas traffic stop in Duluth ends with DUI, drug charges

DULUTH, Ga. — What began as a routine traffic stop just after midnight following Christmas quickly escalated into a criminal case, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Officers stopped a driver for failing to maintain their lane, but the encounter soon uncovered signs of impaired driving.

Police say the investigation led to a DUI arrest and the discovery of illegal drugs and guns inside the vehicle.

The driver now faces multiple felony charges, including possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Additional charges include DUI (alcohol less safe), failure to maintain lane, and no proof of insurance.

The driver’s identity was not released.

Duluth police say that the stop serves as a reminder that impaired driving enforcement doesn’t pause for the holidays.

“Not the kind of holiday spirits we recommend,” the department stated, urging drivers to make safe choices behind the wheel.

Authorities say officers remain on patrol around the clock to help keep roadways safe, especially during high-traffic holiday periods.

