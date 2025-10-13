Police seek multiple drivers in deadly Gwinnett hit-and-run

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Athens Highway near Cooper Road last Monday night, and police are looking for other drivers who may have been involved.

Police say Louis Wright was struck by a vehicle while he was in the road, and the driver fled the scene without stopping to help.

“The individual was charged because they actually, it was a hit and run fatality, and they fled the scene was the problem,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Investigators believe that Wright may have been hit by multiple vehicles, and they are seeking additional witnesses to come forward with information.

This incident occurred just two miles from where a 10-year-old child died in March after running into traffic on Highway 78 in Loganville.

Following the child’s death, Anna McCain, a teacher at Tripp Elementary, addressed the Loganville City Council with her students, advocating for measures to slow down traffic on the highway.

“Our intention here is not to assign blame. We are no longer angry, but they are inspired,” McCain said.

Loganville Mayor Skip Keller acknowledged the challenges in implementing traffic solutions, noting that the state controls Highway 78.

“I’ve been trying to do things with Transportation for 14 years. It’s not a quick solution by any means,” he said.

Police are urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run involving Wright to contact Gwinnett County Police as they continue their investigation.

