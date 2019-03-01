0 Police searching for mother who tricked court to get disabled son's trust fund

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a local mother and her disabled son. They say Yvonne Longmire tricked the courts and a doctor to gain control of the trust fund belonging to Lee Longmire.

“It’s sadder than sad,” said the Longmires' neighbor, Brenda Dugger. She told Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus she’s seen Gwinnett County police and ambulances at their River Drive home in Lawrenceville lately.

“We’ve known for a while that something has been going on over there, but we weren’t sure what,” Dugger told Klaus.

We went to Gwinnett County police headquarters Thursday and talked with Cpl. Wilbert Rundles to find out. He says Ms. Longmire convinced a 23-year-old man named Maurice Ford to pose as her 20-year-old son, with special needs.

“Maurice had obtained documents fraudulently and forged those documents to make it appear that he was actually Lee,” said Rundles.

Detectives say it was part of an attempt to gain full access to Lee Longmire’s $200,000 trust fund. Rundles says the mom and the imposter put on a performance in the courtroom “and convinced the courts and had also convinced a physician that his disability wasn’t as severe as (they) say it was back when he was diagnosed.”

Just in time, Rundles says an attorney and paralegal got suspicious. Police investigated. Now, the Longmires have disappeared.

Investigators say their main concern is making sure Longmire is alright.

“Our primary focus is his safety,” said Rundles, who noted Longmire is supposed to be in DFCS custody now.

“We need to physically see him, make sure he’s healthy, taken care of, provided for and give him the best that he deserves.”

Rundles says officers picked up Ford in Phoenix, Arizona, and they’ll send him back to Gwinnett County in the coming weeks.

He says Ms. Longmire is facing a handful of felonies. Police say she could be driving a 2006 green Ford F-150 with tag number PRE-3129.

If you happen to see the Longmires, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.



