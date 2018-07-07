Couple appears to be using 4 children to help steal from Walmart, police say

Crime appears to be the family business for a man, a woman and four girls accused of stealing used car batteries from a Lilburn Walmart on Wednesday night.
Surveillance footage captures the presumed family breaking into a locked storage area behind the store and putting 87 batteries into their van one by one, according to a police report.
Police identified the man as Dino Vlado, last seen in Sandy Springs. Vlado is being charged with theft by taking, theft by deception and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Gwinnett County police also have an outstanding warrant for Vlado from a recent hit-and-run incident.
“We are operating under the principle that they all came together and left together. They have the appearance of being a family,” Lilburn police Capt. Scott Bennett told AJC.com.
Police believe the alleged thieves aim to sell the batteries for a profit. According to Donterrius Freeman, a representative from Walmart’s loss prevention division, each battery costs $74.88. These types of thefts are increasingly common as many recycling centers will pay for batteries, Bennett said.
“We are very dismayed to see adults using children to perpetrate a crime,” Bennett said. “That’s fairly reprehensible in my opinion.”
This story written by our partners at AJC News.
