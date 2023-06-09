Video shows peacock spotted strutting his tailfeathers around Gwinnett neighborhood

A neighbor sent Channel 2 Action News video that shows a peacock strutting around in a Gwinnett County neighborhood.

The viewer spotted the peacock on Longmont Drive, just off Sugarloaf Parkway, near Lawrenceville Highway.

It’s not clear where the peacock came from.

Earlier this month, another peacock was spotted in Savannah, Georgia.

It even got on the roof of a senior living facility. People there were worried about its safety.

“The big trucks, UPS, Prime, and all, they’re flying in and out. We really would hate for someone to damage the animal,” Cynthia Utterbach said.

An animal rescue group is planning on picking up the peacock from Savannah.

