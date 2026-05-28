Peachtree Corners bets $3.25 million on shuttered movie theater

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — The City of Peachtree Corners is paying $3.25 million in cash for the former CMX CinéBistro building at Town Center, giving the city full authority over what replaces the shuttered six-screen theater.

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The theater closed in December 2025 after six years in operation, part of a wider collapse for its parent company. CMX Cinemas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2025 and shut down every one of its metro Atlanta locations.

The closure also made CinéBistro the third major business to go dark at the Peachtree Corners Town Center in less than a year. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar closed in July, and Uncle Jack’s Meat House followed in September.

Fuqua Development, the building’s owner, had been pitching the empty space to potential tenants when officials had concerns about the direction.

“The owner of it, Fuqua Development, had shopped some uses that might backfill in this building,” said Brian Johnson, the city manager. “They weren’t necessarily completely in line with the city council’s vision for the town center.”

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When Fuqua approached the city about a sale, leaders saw a chance to take the future of the property into their own hands.

“The only way to really control the outcome of a property is to own it,” Johnson said.

The 33,000-square-foot building sits on more than two acres next to the Town Green, the public gathering space that hosts concerts, festivals and community events. Johnson said the spot itself is a big part of why the city was willing to spend the money.

“This is arguably in the best position from a location standpoint that we have here right now,” he said.

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The city will hire market consultants to study two paths forward: either keeping the existing structure for a new tenant or tearing it down for full redevelopment.

Emily Pope is one of many residents already thinking about what should fill the space, and the city plans to open public feedback in the coming months.

“I would love to see an art center somewhere that we can get together and take classes,” Pope said.

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