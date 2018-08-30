Student 'testing' pepper spray causes evacuation at local college

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A student "testing" her pepper spray prompted an evacuation at a local college.
Police at Georgia Gwinnett College say the female student's pepper spray went off on other students inside Building H. The students reacted and she ran from the building out of fear.
The college then evacuated the entire building, tweeting that an unknown chemical had been sprayed and urging everyone to "stay away."
#GGC UNKNOWN CHEMICAL SPRAYED MSG1: Evacuate Building H now and stay away. Follow here, or visit https://t.co/6UZD0DCkrM for updates.— Georgia Gwinnett (@GeorgiaGwinnett) August 30, 2018
Channel 2's Tony Thomas spoke with a spokesperson at the college who told him there was never any danger and no one was injured.
The school said the evacuation was "out of an abundance of caution."
The fire department is now checking the air quality in the building, and classes have been canceled in the building for the rest of the day.
Georgia Gwinnett College pd says no ongoing incident . Chief says student was “testing “ her pepper spray and it went off on other students in Building H. Students reacted and she ran out of fear . Building evac. And classes in H1 cancelled for day, but no danger. pic.twitter.com/FYgPWKqs18— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) August 30, 2018
Georgia Gwinnett College issued a statement, saying:
"The situation at H Building has been identified as mace that was sprayed as a student was testing their person defense device. Buildings H-1 and H-2 will remain closed for the remainder of the day and evening to remediate any remaining aerosol. Classes will resume normal schedule in H-1 and H-2 tomorrow, August 31, 2018."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}