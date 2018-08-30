  • Student 'testing' pepper spray causes evacuation at local college

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A student "testing" her pepper spray prompted an evacuation at a local college.

    Police at Georgia Gwinnett College say the female student's pepper spray went off on other students inside Building H. The students reacted and she ran from the building out of fear.

    The college then evacuated the entire building, tweeting that an unknown chemical had been sprayed and urging everyone to "stay away."

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas spoke with a spokesperson at the college who told him there was never any danger and no one was injured.

    The school said the evacuation was "out of an abundance of caution."

    The fire department is now checking the air quality in the building, and classes have been canceled in the building for the rest of the day.

    Georgia Gwinnett College issued a statement, saying: 

    "The situation at H Building has been identified as mace that was sprayed as a student was testing their person defense device. Buildings H-1 and H-2 will remain closed for the remainder of the day and evening to remediate any remaining aerosol. Classes will resume normal schedule in H-1 and H-2 tomorrow, August 31, 2018."

