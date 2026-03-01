Old extended-stay hotel to be transformed into long-term housing

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Housing Corporation broke ground Wednesday on a $14.5 million project to convert an obsolete extended-stay hotel into long-term affordable housing, the first conversion of its kind in the county.

The development at 7065 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Peachtree Corners, will provide 73 permanent units for vulnerable seniors and youth aging out of foster care.

The conversion of the Spring Swallow Lodge addresses a growing homelessness crisis among specific populations in the county. According to the Gwinnett Housing Corporation, 522 seniors were found to be homeless or living in shelters during a 21-month period. Additionally, research from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows nearly 40% of foster youth experience homelessness within two years of aging out of the foster program.

The 4.69-acre site will undergo a full conversion from transient lodging into a professionally managed community asset. Each of the 73 studio and one-bedroom units will range from 450 to 650 square feet and include a full kitchen. The updated facility will feature green spaces, energy-efficient systems and modern safety features designed to reduce residential turnover. In addition to housing, the project aims to replace transient, poorly managed operations with safe, stable housing and reliable on-site staffing.

Karen Ramsey, who serves as the CEO of Gwinnett Housing Corporation, noted the project represents the first hotel-to-housing conversion of its kind in Gwinnett County.

“As the need for affordable housing continues to increase, we have to find innovative ways to increase the affordable housing stock, diverse financing structures and intentional partnerships to expand our reach,” Ramsey said. “This project is an example of all of these elements working together to bring that vision to reality.”

Ramsey described the effort as an opportunity to modernize an older structure and provide a sense of dignity for residents.

“Our project serves to repurpose this extended-stay hotel, which is often referred to as an option of housing last resort, into an affordable option of first choice,” she said. “Where others saw an older structure, we saw an opportunity. We are creating a property that is modern, efficient, affordable and welcoming.”

Lejla Prljaca, chief development officer for the organization, said the project is the result of over a decade of research and advocacy. A previous study by the group titled “When Extended Stay Becomes Home” found that 84% of respondents were relying on extended-stay hotels as a housing option of last resort. Prljaca said these findings propelled the organization to seek state and county policies supporting these types of conversions.

“This project represents a full-circle milestone for our organization,” Prljaca said. “More than a decade ago, we began elevating the voices of families experiencing hidden housing insecurity. That finding propelled our advocacy at the county and state levels to advance policies supporting the conversion of these properties into stable, permanent affordable housing.”

Gwinnett County currently has one of the highest concentrations of extended-stay properties in the United States. Converting these properties into permanent housing is intended to reduce negative community impacts, such as crime and economic blight. The project received significant financial backing, with Gwinnett County providing funding for nearly half of the $14.5 million development cost.

Several organizations contributed to the project’s financing, including the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, the Cox Foundation and the Georgia Power Foundation. Other funders include the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, the Gwinnett County Housing Authority, Primerica and the Woodward Foundation. Praxis three is serving as the architect for the project, while Aapco is the general contractor.

Occupancy for the new units is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2026. The Gwinnett Housing Corporation is currently partnering with several nonprofit service providers to establish an array of social services for the residents on-site.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group