  • Officials sue over 2 large sinkholes that haven't been repaired at busy shopping center

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County officials are suing the owners of a property where two large sinkholes opened up last week, saying the businesses aren't doing anything to repair them. 

    The two holes continue to grow in a busy shopping plaza off of Venture Drive after they opened up last week, shutting down a road that serves as a major thoroughfare. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is in Gwinnett, where crews are constantly pumping water out of the holes. 

    We're talking to officials about what could happen if the sinkholes aren't repaired in a LIVE report for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories