Officials sue over 2 large sinkholes that haven't been repaired at busy shopping center

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County officials are suing the owners of a property where two large sinkholes opened up last week, saying the businesses aren't doing anything to repair them.
The two holes continue to grow in a busy shopping plaza off of Venture Drive after they opened up last week, shutting down a road that serves as a major thoroughfare.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is in Gwinnett, where crews are constantly pumping water out of the holes.
