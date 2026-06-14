New educational features and native plants highlight Norcross park renovation

NORCROSS, Ga. — Norcross officially celebrated the transformation of Discovery Garden Park with a June 9 ribbon-cutting ceremony, bringing together residents, community leaders, volunteers, and project partners.

The vision for the enhancements is to create a space that encourages curiosity, learning, and community engagement while showcasing sustainable landscaping practices.

Enhancing a downtown park

The Discovery Garden Park Board worked with city staff and design partners to transform the park into an interactive destination that goes beyond traditional gardens.

After the ceremony and remarks from city officials, guests explored the new landscape features and educational garden areas.

Board Chairman Paul Sumner said the goal was to create a place where visitors could learn, explore, and connect with nature.

The revitalized park along Lawrenceville Street in downtown Norcross now features native plants that support pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, as well as edible and medicinal plants that serve as educational resources for visitors.

Also, the Norcross Public Arts Commission provided one of its new bronze white squirrel sculptures, Sage, which welcomes visitors near the water fountain.

Sage the White Squirrel sits on top of a bench at the newly renovated Norcross Discovery Garden Park along Lawrenceville Street in the city’s historic downtown. (Provided by the City of Norcross)

Other additions include new rental garden beds, a youth sensory exploration “salad bar,” educational gardening displays, and community gathering spaces.

The project was brought to life through the efforts of Hunter Rawls, the city’s former landscaping and beautification manager and Sara Nelligan of Shades of Green Permaculture. Funding from Food Well Alliance also helped support several of the new garden features and educational spaces.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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