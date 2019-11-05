Motorcycle officer injured in crash in Snellville

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Snellville police say a busy intersection was closed temporarily after a crash involving an officer on a motorcycle.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at 124 and Oak Road. Police said multiple lanes are blocked.
The officer was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
We are working an accident at 124 & Oak Rd. involving a passenger car and police motorcycle. Multiple lanes blocked. Officer has been transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.— Snellville PD (@SnellvillePD) November 5, 2019
