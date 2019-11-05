  • Motorcycle officer injured in crash in Snellville

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Snellville police say a busy intersection was closed temporarily after a crash involving an officer on a motorcycle. 

    The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at 124 and Oak Road. Police said multiple lanes are blocked.

    The officer was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories