Mother fighting school district after she says she was arrested for encouraging son to fight

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is facing charges after allegedly encouraging her son to fight at school, leading to a ban from youth football games.

Kehonia Vick was arrested after school police claimed she urged her 11-year-old son to fight following an incident at Osborne Middle School.

“I was advocating for my kids,” Vick stated, asserting her actions were misunderstood.

Vick said the incident began when her 6-year-old son was allegedly shoved by another player over a bus-related dispute.

She reportedly entered the field and told her son to “do what you gotta do.”

“Don’t let him do it to you. If he confronts you, be on the lookout. That’s what I meant by handle your business,” Vick said.

Two days later, Vick’s son fought the same boy at school, resulting in charges against both Vick and her son.

Vick faces charges of simple battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She described the situation as “embarrassing” and “degrading.”

“It was hurtful. I felt ignored,” Vick said.

She is exploring legal options to clear her name and has been banned from all youth football games.

Gwinnett County Schools have not commented on the case, citing its pending status in the court system.

Vick remains determined to fight the charges and regain her son’s place on the football field.

