Showers, thunderstorms on the way, severe storms possible

There will be some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder as we head through Wednesday evening.

Severe Weather Team 2 will update the forecast LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Plan for more showers overnight and into Thursday morning, with wet roads for the morning commute in some neighborhoods, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Showers and storms will develop Thursday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

Some of the storms especially in the afternoon and evening, could pack a punch – heavy downpours, potential strong wind gusts and isolated severe storms.

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures down to a high near 80.

A few isolated showers expected Friday, mainly early in the day, as well as Saturday.

