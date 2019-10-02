  • Metro family says UPS lost loved one's belongings following untimely death

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    Updated:

    BUFORD, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family says UPS lost a bag filled with sentimental items that can never be replaced.

    Cheryl King told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman that her daughter's father was a contract worker for the Department of Defense. King said he was working in Iraq when he unexpectedly died from natural causes in March.

    His company shipped back his belongings through UPS, but one of the bags got lost.

    "It's not just clothes anymore, because they can never be replaced. He's no longer here, so it's his final belongings," King said.

    UPS said it mailed a check to compensate for the lost bag, but the family said it has not received the check.

