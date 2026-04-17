Metro Atlanta nonprofit that partners veterans and service animals getting new HVAC on the house

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County nonprofit that houses dogs before partnering them with veterans has had some hot nights since their HVAC system broke down.

Blake Rashad has been running Top Dogg K9 for 15 years, training service dogs that are given to disabled veterans.

He says that they have had many sleepless nights in the heat.

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“Sleepless nights, that’s a funny thing. Owning a nonprofit, that kind of goes hand in hand,” Rashad told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Rashad served in the U.S. Army and did a decade working with K9’s with Atlanta police.

On Friday, Jeremy Melton with Impact Service Group came to Top Dogg to check out the HVAC system.

He says the system is too old and a new one could cost upwards of $15,0000.

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After hearing about Top Dogg’s mission, he says he wanted to help.

“All the things they’re doing here, I feel like we can be a small part of that, Melton said. “On the house. It’s gonna be free,” Jeremy said.

Which means Rashad, and all the dogs, will get a good night’s rest.

He says the dogs can take the heat better because they pant, but the trainers are sweating it out.

“This gentleman, who doesn’t know me, comes in and says, ‘I want to support what you’re doing and support the veterans...’ That’s incredible. I had no idea anybody would be that generous,” Rashad said.

The HVAC system will be replaced by the end of the month.

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