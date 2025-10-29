Metro Atlanta families struggling to contact loved ones in Jamaica as hurricane makes landfall

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Hurricane Melissa has left Jamaica without power and disrupted communication, causing concern among those with family in the area who are struggling to contact loved ones on the island.

The storm has knocked out most of the internet and phone services in Jamaica, making it difficult for people in Atlanta to reach their families.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was at Kool Runnings restaurant in Peachtree Corners on Tuesday, where many are gathering to share updates and organize support efforts.

“The telephone company itself is down, their towers or something,” said Yvette Taylor from the Atlanta Jamaican Association.

Cell phone videos sent by loved ones show the devastation as Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica’s shores.

Taylor received a video but has not heard from her relative since.

“I’ve hardly been able to watch any of the videos coming out,” Parry Hines said.

Former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross, who was born in Jamaica, is also trying to stay in touch with her family and teammates on the island.

“Where they are right now, it’s kind of boarded in, so they can’t see; they can just kind of hear the winds, what’s outside,” Richards-Ross said.

Organizations in Atlanta are meeting to plan how to support Jamaica in the aftermath of the hurricane.

“Look at all the ways we can help and tomorrow we will have a better idea of what is needed,” said Taylor.

Dr. Apollone Reid from the Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center plans to travel to Jamaica to provide support.

“Once I get there, I’ll make myself available,” Dr. Reid said, hoping that the situation is not as dire as predicted.

As the storm passes, there is a fear of mudslides, and donations are being collected at local venues.

People are encouraged to donate through the Jamaican Consulate website to ensure contributions go to legitimate organizations.

