Police searching for masked gunmen after deadly shooting at Gwinnett motel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for as many as five masked men following a deadly shooting at a motel in Gwinnett County.
Investigators have been on the scene at the Home Stay Suites off U.S. 78 since 4 a.m. Wednesday after police received a 911 call about shots fired.
When they arrived, police found one man dead inside the motel room. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Darius Daniels of Snellville.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach has been following developments since breaking the news on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
We've learned of another shooting reported at the motel just days ago, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Breaking: Gwinnett Police investigating deadly shooting at extended stay motel on Stone Mountain Hwy pic.twitter.com/FQJzevwRq5— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 12, 2018
Witnesses said they saw four to five men in masks and with guns leave the scene before officers arrived.
Gehlbach spoke with a guest who knew Daniels and said he may not have been the intended target.
"He was wrong place, wrong time. Sad because he’s a nice person. We have a 2-year-old and always helps us out with our baby and time when my husband lost his job and he gave us money and didn’t even expect it back. Not fair," Erin Harbin told Gehlbach.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}