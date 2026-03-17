Man who dresses like delivery driver is taking packages, neighbors in Gwinnett say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County resident says she is one of a half-dozen people in recent days who have had packages stolen from their door fronts, possibly by the same man. She says he often wears a blue vest, similar to package delivery drivers.

“I think the Amazon vest is an alibi, make people think he’s a delivery driver,” said neighbor Lundyn Davis-Chapman.

She lives in an apartment complex in Duluth off Satellite Boulevard. While she was away at work on Friday, she checked the Ring doorbell camera app on her phone to see if a package she was expecting had arrived. She was stunned to see a man stealing the package at that very moment.

“I see him pick up the package, so I get on the Ring app and yelled, ‘put the package back, put the package back’ at least four times. and he just keep going. I just felt really violated, unsafe,” said Davis-Chapman.

After she posted video for her doorbell camera on a neighborhood information sharing app, others responded posting video of who they believe is the same man, stealing packages from their porches. One suspected the thief has a strategy.

“She said the UPS truck had dropped off the package, and three or four minutes later, he pulled up, came up on her porch and took the package and left. So I think he’s following the delivery vans around.” said Davis-Chapman.

Another neighbor shared doorbell camera video of a man in a blue vest, taking a package from a door step and leaving behind another package.

“The package he left was already opened, so she was assuming he stole that package from someone else’s house and didn’t like what was inside of it, so he switched that package with hers,” said Davis-Chapman.

The package the thief stole from her porch had a purse inside, worth around $28.

“He’s a man, what are you going to do with a purse? They don’t know what’s in the packages. They’re just looking for anything of value,” said Davis-Chapman.

Georgia ranks among the worst states in country for package theft, estimated around $500 million in annual losses.

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