A man was found shot to death inside a parked car. Now, Gwinnett police are looking for his killer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a man accused of murder.

Police are searching for Rodericus Jackson, 33 of Buford, who is accused of killing a man in mid-October.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 16, officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Allen Street in Buford.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had been shot sitting inside a parked vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Quentin Cantrell of Buford.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have taken out warrants for Jackson, charging him with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities have not specified how they connected Jackson to the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former UGA running back visits White House to talk about NIL, future of college athletes

©2023 Cox Media Group