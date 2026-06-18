Man stole jewelry from metro Atlanta open houses, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Las Vegas man stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from open houses across metro Atlanta over one weekend before Norcross police arrested him at a pawn shop, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Norcross police arrested 47-year-old Tyler Wride on June 8 at a pawn shop, according to the Norcross Police Department. He faces charges of burglary, theft by taking, and obstruction, and a judge denied him bond, citing the risk of another felony.

Investigators in Milton and Norcross tied Wride to the same white Dodge Durango, a rental that turned up at open houses on June 6 and 7. When detectives searched the SUV, they recovered watches, about 20 pieces of jewelry, and five credit cards, police say were not his.

At a Milton home, police say Wride took five rings worth more than seven thousand dollars from a locked jewelry box. At another open house nearby, a report says he signed a fake name and left a phone number that traced to no one.

In Norcross, a report says an agent caught him grabbing necklaces off a closet wall and made him hand them back, but the homeowner later found three rings missing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hubert Tate, a real estate advisor with Keller Williams who is not connected to any of these cases, said protecting a home starts with what sellers take out of it.

“Before I take any home to market to sell it, I always advise clients, get all of your valuables out of the house,” Tate said. “We do live in a society where there are plenty of bad actors in our midst,” Tate said.

A warrant says Wride resisted when officers tried to cuff him during his June 8 arrest in Norcross, adding an obstruction charge. He faces charges in Milton and has outstanding charges out of Florida. He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Daion Brewer, a realtor who is also not connected to the cases, said she leans on a buddy system, posting one agent at the door for IDs while another keeps watch inside.

“It’s not something that happens every day, but it does happen,” Brewer said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group