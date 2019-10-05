Gwinnett man dies of ‘significant head trauma' after robbery

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 50-year-old Gwinnett County man was killed at his home Friday night during an apparent robbery, authorities said.
Officers responded to a home at 5811 Kendrix Ridge Drive in unincorporated Buford after a family member found the man in the garage with "significant head trauma," Gwinnett police said.
The man — who has not been identified — was taken to the hospital, where he died.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Warehouse full of plastic gator heads burns in massive fire near I-285
- 8-year-old boy found dead behind NW Georgia home
- Braves fan charged with felony after glass panel breaks at SunTrust Park
It's unclear exactly what happened, but police said the motive in the case appears to be theft or robbery. Authorities have not released a description of any suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit the website. A cash reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}