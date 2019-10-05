  • Gwinnett man dies of ‘significant head trauma' after robbery

    By: Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 50-year-old Gwinnett County man was killed at his home Friday night during an apparent robbery, authorities said.

    Officers responded to a home at 5811 Kendrix Ridge Drive in unincorporated Buford after a family member found the man in the garage with "significant head trauma," Gwinnett police said.

    The man — who has not been identified — was taken to the hospital, where he died.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    It's unclear exactly what happened, but police said the motive in the case appears to be theft or robbery. Authorities have not released a description of any suspects.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit the website. A cash reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories