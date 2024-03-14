Man arrested for stealing from multiple storage units, possessing meth in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man suspected of burglarizing multiple storage units near the Norcross and Lilburn areas has been arrested.

Detectives with Gwinnett County police began investigating the burglaries in February.

Police say despite having very few leads available, they worked with the vice president of Public Storage, who provided them with information that led investigators to identify a person of interest.

Detectives determined that Jairo Humberto Gudiel Villeda, 27, of Tucker, was using aliases, credit cards and checks to purchase vacant storage units and then used that access to burglarize other units.

On Feb. 28, at approximately 6:40 p.m., detectives were able to use all of the FLOCK cameras in the county to determine that Villeda was in the area of a Public Storage.

Body camera video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows officers show up at 460 Beaver Ruin Road in unincorporated Lilburn and catching him burglarizing a storage unit.

He was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Villeda was charged with burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, three counts of criminal trespass, three counts of loitering and prowling, four counts of identity theft, and possession of methamphetamine.

