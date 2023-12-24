Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in Gwinnett County insurance fraud case

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An Austell man is wanted in connection with an insurance fraud case in Gwinnett County.

According to the office of the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, Bryan Gatlin, 57, who is the owner of Atlanta Lawn Company, LLC, reported his lawnmower stolen to Gwinnett County police in December 2019.

He received approximately $19,000 from Main Street Assurance Company as a result of his theft claim.

“Upon closer inspection, it was found that Mr. Gatlin was connected to at least eight fraudulent lawnmower theft claims between 2018 and 2021,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said. “In addition to submitting forged documents, the suspect used several false aliases when filing the claims. In total, thefts connected to the suspect reached approximately $148,000 in insurance payments.”

Warrants were issued for King’s arrest on Dec. 5.

He remains wanted at this time.

