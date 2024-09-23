Man accused of beating 63-year-old Gwinnett woman with hammer during burglary

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A man accused of beating a woman with a hammer during a violent burglary is out on bond while the victim recovers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Adrian Hayes, 22, was released on bond last week after his arrest for allegedly hitting a 63-year-old woman over the head with a hammer multiple times inside a senior living community.

“She asked what he was doing inside her apartment,” said Lt. Joshua Morris with Lawrenceville police, “and he just immediately started assaulting her with a hammer.”

It happened last month at the Hearthside community off Grayson Highway.

The victim came home on a Sunday afternoon and police say she found a stranger in her bedroom. Police say the victim’s door may not have locked all the way before she left home.

“The suspect made it inside her apartment while she was away grocery shopping,” said Morris.

TRENDING STORIES:

It was on August 25 when Lawrenceville police say Hayes hit the victim over the head with a hammer multiple times.

“She needed to be taken to the hospital to be checked out,” said Morris.

Officers say Hayes ran from the scene but neighbors were able to help identify him.

It turns out police say he had been going door to door asking people questions.

“A subject matching that description of the suspect had knocked on their door and asked if they had internet as well,” said Morris.

Within two days, investigators identified Hayes as their suspect and they say he has a connection to the community.

“It was a similar description to a grandson of another resident inside the building,” said Morris.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Court records show a judge granted bond to Hayes last week and he’s out of jail while waiting for court dates. He has been ordered to stay away from the victim in this case.

Police say they’re relieved no one else was hurt before they made an arrest.

“Who knows how many other apartments he would have tried to get into, ” asked Morris.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Midtown Atlanta business owner says her prayers have been answered

©2024 Cox Media Group