Local foundation announces new research hub to be built in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A local foundation announced on Monday that it plans to build a new hub in Gwinnett County for research and collaboration.

The Rowen Foundation announced the launch of the Rowen Convergence Center, a 10,000-square-foot facility for interdisciplinary collaboration, at the Rowen Convergence Summit held at the Woodruff Arts Center.

The Convergence Center is set to become the first vertical development in Georgia’s 2,000-acre Rowen knowledge community, providing state-of-the-art spaces for research, performance, exhibitions, and convenings. The groundbreaking for the project is expected in mid-2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Through the years, both history and our Convergence Summit have shown that when talented people from a variety of disciplines come together, discovery accelerates,” said Mason Ailstock, President & CEO of Rowen Foundation. “With the Convergence Center, we are creating a home for that spirit year-round — ensuring Georgia becomes the place where the next generation of innovators, dreamers, and creators can thrive.”

The announcement was made before an audience of more than 200 scientists, artists, educators, and business leaders gathered for the third annual Summit, themed “The Science of Art in Discovery, Research & Innovation.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group