Lilburn transforms bridge into tribute to lost and abandoned pets

LILBURN, Ga. — The City of Lilburn has announced the transformation of a bridge on the Camp Creek Greenway Trail at Lilburn City Park into a pet memorial bridge, named Lily’s Bridge, starting Thursday.

The bridge will serve as a tribute to lost and abandoned pets that find refuge in Lilburn City Park.

Thursday is Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day. Visitors are encouraged to attach mementos of their pets to the bridge in honor of its completion.

Inspired by the poem “At the Rainbow Bridge” and the story of a dog named Lily, the idea for the pet memorial bridge was proposed by locals Ted and Sandi Wright.

“Reunited in joy, no more to part / Always together, in each other’s heart,” reads the last stanza of the poem “At the Rainbow Bridge,” which captures the spirit of Lily’s Bridge.

Lily's Bridge The City of Lilburn is introducing Lily’s Bridge, the community’s version of the beloved Rainbow Bridge. (Source: City of Lilburn)

Lilburn City Park is a place where many animals, whether lost or abandoned, are often found by community members who give these animals another chance at life. This community spirit inspired the creation of the pet memorial bridge.

City staff were invited to submit name suggestions for the bridge, and Lily’s Bridge was chosen. Lily was one of the animals found at Lilburn City Park, and she was rescued and named in honor of the park.

