Lilburn Police Department welcomes K9 Elektra

LILBURN, Ga. — The Lilburn Police Department has a new K9 officer on the job.

On Friday, the department announced that Officer Fields and K9 Elektra are nationally certified.

The duo went through extensive training to complete their national certification.

This is the Lilburn Police Department’s second K9 team.

The LPD says the pair will continue training to be proficient in their roles.

