Lilburn police cracking down on loud mufflers

LILBURN, Ga. — Lilburn police have heard numerous complaints about loud mufflers from residents and they plan to do something about it.

Police say loud mufflers have become a growing issue in the community, so they will be increasing enforcement efforts to enforce the existing law about excessive noise from exhaust systems.

They say violators who get cited will have to correct the issues with their exhaust system.

They listed the law on the department’s Facebook page:

“O.C.G.A 40-8-71 - Exhaust system; prevention of noise, smoke, and fumes:

(c) It shall be unlawful for any person to sell or offer for sale any muffler which causes excessive or unusual noise or annoying smoke or any muffler cutout, bypass, or similar device for use on a motor vehicle OR FOR ANY PERSON TO USE, to sell, or to offer for sale any motor vehicle equipped with any such muffler, muffler cutout, bypass, or similar device. Any person violating this subsection shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

You can read more about the law here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group