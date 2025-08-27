Lilburn hires dozens of goats to clean up park

LILBURN, Ga. — Dozens and dozens of goats are working to eat invasive kudzu and other overgrown vegetation at a park in Gwinnett County.

The areas along the creek at Lilburn City Park are being cleared of the unwanted plants by 91 goats.

The city hired the four-legged workers from Fritz Family Farms out of Monticello, Georgia.

It will take them about 10 days to clear out all the plants.

The public is welcome to stop by and watch them do their thing, but petting them is not allowed.

A single goat can eat almost 5% of its body weight while foraging for plants.

Though kudzu is known for being nearly unstoppable, goats are often able to wipe it out by continuously eating it down to the ground.

