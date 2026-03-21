Lawrenceville officers comfort scared child during false alarm call

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Two compassionate Lawrenceville police officers made a little boy’s day after responding to a false alarm call.

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Officer Evans and Officer Wade responded to a residential burglar alarm at a home last month. When they arrived, they learned the alarm had been accidentally triggered by a young boy who opened the door before it was deactivated.

Seeing officers at the home, the child thought he was in trouble and became inconsolable.

Police say Evans quickly reassured the boy that he had done nothing wrong. When the child needed comfort, the officer offered him a hug to help calm him down.

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“You want a hug,” Evans said. “You’re OK, bubba.”

Before leaving, both officers worked to turn the frightening experience into a positive one. They gave the boy a badge and named him an honorary police officer.

The department says the moment is a reminder that their work goes beyond responding to calls. It’s also about showing compassion and making a difference in the community, one interaction at a time.

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