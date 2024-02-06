Latest class of new K9 officer graduates receives badges at Georgia Governor’s Mansion

ATLANTA — A graduation ceremony for new K9 officers was held at the Georgia Governor’s Mansion on Monday.

Ten K9s and their handlers participated in the ceremony, which was also attended by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp.

Mrs. Kemp presented the K9s with their badges.

The K9s will serve as dual-purpose, single-purpose narcotic, or single-purpose bomb dogs.

Congratulations to the K9s and their handlers: TFC Gurganus and K9 Sziki (Post 42, Rincon), TFC McCarty and K9 Koda (Post 45, Statesboro), TFC Edwards and K9 Mando (Post 22, Waycross), TFC Peterson and K9 Mio (Post 29, Paulding), TFC Goble and K9 Rip (Post 50, Capitol), TFC Craddock and K9 Gabby (Post 50, Capitol), МСО Rodriguez and K9 Ashka (Region E), MCO Schofill and K9 Rocky (Region D), MCO Bradford and K9 Kata (Region A), and SFC Stanley and K9 Ozon (Region C).

