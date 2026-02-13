Kroger to close all Georgia Little Clinic locations in April

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Kroger plans to close all 18 Little Clinic locations across Georgia by April 4, leaving families who relied on the walk-in healthcare service searching for new providers.

The company announced the closures but did not explain why only Georgia is affected while Little Clinic locations in other states remain open.

“Kroger and The Little Clinic LLC have made the difficult decision to close all the Georgia The Little Clinic LLC locations, effective April 4, 2026,” a spokesperson said. “We have enjoyed serving the Georgia community for the last several years through our clinics.”

Erica Horn told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the Little Clinic on Rockbridge Road near Stone Mountain treated her entire family for a decade.

“It was very disheartening because it feels like they were part of our community,” Horn said.

She says patients could walk in without appointments and receive care within two hours from providers who knew their medical history.

The closures follow Walmart’s decision last year to shut down all 51 of its health centers nationwide, citing financial losses.

Horn says she’s now reaching out to contacts in healthcare hoping to help the clinic staff find new jobs.

“I’m hoping that they can all stay within the community,” she said.

