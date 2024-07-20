Kemp appoints Jackson EMC Gwinnett District Manager to State Board of Education

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp appointed a new member of the State Board of Education on Friday, choosing a Gwinnett County resident to represent Georgia’s 13th Congressional District.

According to Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Jennifer Fennell, the Gwinnett District Manager, was chosen by Kemp to serve on the state board on Friday. The governor’s office named Fennell to the State Board of Education as one of dozens of appointments announced to various state boards on Friday.

In her job at Jackson EMC, Fennell is responsible for internal and external affairs, the company said. Jackson EMC said her job includes leadership, engagement and government relations for the Gwinnett County cooperative.

Before becoming the company’s district manager, Fennell was a senior business development manager for Jackson EMC and has worked at the electric coop since 2014.

