High-speed chase ends after woodland crash in Gwinnett County, police find drugs in car

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police chased a man accused of drug trafficking, leading to a crash in the woods last Thursday night.

The incident started when Erik Davies, 50, from Tennessee, fell asleep behind the wheel of his car.

At first, police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson they thought he was experiencing a medical emergency. However, he attempted to flee when approached by officers, leading to a high-speed chase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Duluth police and Gwinnett County firefighters initially thought they were dealing with a medical emergency when they found Davies asleep at the wheel around 9:30 p.m.

When officers approached, Davies tried to drive away, prompting a chase that reached speeds of 80 mph.

TRENDING STORIES:

The chase ended when Davies ran a red light at Buford Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway, hit a curb, and his tire exploded off the rim, causing his truck to spin into a ditch near Suwanee Creek Road.

After crashing, he ran into the woods until an officer used a Taser, sending him into water nearby. He was in handcuffs soon after.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they found over 500 grams of methamphetamine hidden in the center console of Davies’ vehicle. He was charged with drug trafficking and driving under the influence of drugs.

Davies is currently being held in Gwinnett County Jail without bond. He is also wanted in Cherokee County.

Davies remains in custody as authorities continue their investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group