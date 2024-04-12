Gwinnett youth football fields vandalized, hundreds in equipment stolen

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Thieves are stealing equipment and vandalizing fields used by youth leagues in Gwinnett County.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville on Thursday where hundreds of dollars in equipment disappeared.

The president of the youth league said that vandalism on the field and on their buildings has gotten worse over the past year.

“This park is near and dear to my heart,” he said.

He says there was so much graffiti they had to just paint over it.

“You’re pouring your heart out to the community and sometimes, in turn, they bite you back,” he said.

Last week, the latest break-in at the storage room near the field saw thieves make off with all the weights on the shelves.

“We had anywhere between $700-$1,000 worth of weights,” he said.

Last year, Gwinnett County commissioners opened the turf field to everyone and not just the youth athletic leagues.

League organizers at Bryson Park in Lilburn say the same thing has happened over there.

The county’s Parks and Rec Director shared a statement with Johnson that read,

“We are dedicated to facilitating meaningful conversations and finding solutions with our athletic association partners to continue providing a secure environment for all park-goers.”

Organizers are hoping to get more security cameras or even more patrols from police.

