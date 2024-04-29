Gwinnett woman says she woke up to ‘peeping Tom’ outside her window

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man accused of peeping through windows was arrested over the weekend after a family spotted him looking through a woman’s bedroom window in Lawrenceville.

“That was scary,” Michelle Juarez told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “Considering the fact he’s hiding his face, he must know what he was doing.”

Surveillance video from the Juarez house on Grayson Highway shows the suspect prowling around their home Saturday morning at around 2 o’clock.

Juarez’s brother and father first realized a stranger was in their backyard.

Soon after that, she says she saw the man looking right into her window.

“When I go up and pulled the blinds he was right there,” she said. “I was so scared, like in shock.”

Lawrenceville police say they already had multiple calls that morning about 24-year-old Jose Palma Santos peeping through windows nearby.

When officers showed up, they say Palma Santos ran toward a nearby shopping center before his arrest.

“We could hear them saying, ‘Get down on the floor,’” Juarez said.

Police charged him with felony peeping Tom and burglary charges among others.

He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Juarez doesn’t know what was going through the man’s head but is relieved he never got any closer to her.

“I would have screamed if I saw him out here while I was getting in my car,” she said.

