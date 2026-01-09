Gwinnett sheriff’s deputy charged with child molestation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy is now facing charges after an investigation involving a minor.

Rylee Willis, 21, is facing two counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Earlier this month, a parent reported that her teenage daughter had been getting illicit messages from an adult man.

That person was identified as Willis.

He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Investigators have not commented on Willis’ current employment status.

