Gwinnett shelter ‘reaching capacity,' offering free adoptions

The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter is close to capacity, it said on Facebook.
To keep space open for needy animals, the shelter is offering free adoptions for the rest of November. The shelter has 246 animals in its care as of Nov. 21. That includes cats and dogs of all ages and one parakeet named Peep.
Dogs typically cost $45 to adopt, and cats typically cost $30. Other animals, like Peep, typically cost $10.
But through the end of the month, they're all free to anyone offering a good home.
All animals are spayed or neutered before they go home with their new owner. They also receive a medical exam, vaccinations and a microchip.
The shelter is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.
