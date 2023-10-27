Gwinnett school officials searching for ways to bring graduation rates back up

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After the graduation rate dropped in Gwinnett County in 2023, school leaders and community members are now looking for solutions to help students reach the finish line.

At a school board work session last week, several school board members voiced concern over a particularly low graduation rate among Hispanic students, the largest demographic in the district.

“This is a systemic issue we have to address,” said Gwinnett County Public Schools Board Chairperson Dr. Tarece Johnson-Morgan.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned the graduation rate fell to 82% this year compared to 83% last year, according to district data. Twelve schools saw an increase in graduates this year but overall, the numbers are below the state average.

One board member suggested sending more resources to underperforming schools.

“If we’re not talking about equitable resource allocation, we’re never going to address those areas of need,” said Dr. Adrienne Simmons.

Just 70% of Hispanic students graduated this year. All other ethnic groups were above 80%. Community leaders point to language gaps and additional financial burdens placed on many Hispanic teens that may contribute to more being left behind academically.

“All of the students I’ve come across are incredibly smart and intelligent,” said Clara Grimaldo with the Latin American Association. “I think a lot of them just need the support to know how to finish.”

She says not every student is the same but many who are struggling are also working extra hours to support their parents.

“I think it’s a combination of they’re having to take on this responsibility at home and they’re not feeling supported at school,” she said, “so they don’t see the why to stay there.”

School board members are requesting additional data to help plan solutions going forward. Board Chair Dr. Johnson-Morgan asked for an equity audit to examine how equity is addressed across the district.

