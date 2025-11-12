Parents push back against rezoning plan in state’s largest school district

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some Gwinnett County parents say a proposed school rezoning would uproot families who bought homes specifically to attend certain schools.

Gwinnett County Public Schools could reassign students from three subdivisions near Lawrenceville from the Grayson cluster to Archer schools. The district cites overcrowding.

The redistricting proposal affects three high schools, three middle schools and six elementary schools across the county.

Parents from Bennett Farm, Central Park and Eleanora near Loganville Highway say the plan targets the wrong neighborhoods.

“We purchased the home and paid what I would say is a Grayson tax,” said Keegan Miller, a Central Park resident who researched schools after leaving the military.

The parents compiled a 23-page letter arguing their neighborhoods represent less than one-third of the total overcrowding problem.

“We have been in the boundary lines way before our subdivisions was even breaking ground,” said Mark Stewart of Central Park.

Nesa Thompson questions whether the district has addressed enrollment loopholes.

“The residency affidavits alone at Grayson High School is more than our three communities combined,” Thompson said.

The district plans to open Dr. Mary Kay Murphy Middle School in Dacula in August 2026 as part of the redistricting effort.

Briana Clark worries about the emotional toll on children. Her daughter participates in the dual language immersion program at Trip Elementary, which is not offered in the Archer cluster. Her son has ADHD and autism.

“Uprooting the kids can cause anxiety and interfere with the trusted relationships that they have gained,” said Clark, who lives in Eleanora.

Many high schoolers currently walk to Grayson High School.

“You can hear Grayson’s high school band playing from our neighborhood and our kids can walk to school,” said Frankie Lane of Bennett Farm.

The proposed boundary change could require students to drive up to 20 minutes across Loganville Highway twice daily.

Parents ask the district to consider internal rebalancing within the Grayson cluster instead of moving students around.

“Let’s look at a long term solution and not just a temporary short term fix,” Clark said.

Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold a public meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the district headquarters where parents can raise concerns during public comment.

