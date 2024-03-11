Gwinnett officer spends over $150 to help homeless man stay warm in freezing temperatures

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Thanks to a metro Atlanta police officer’s kindness, a homeless man was able to stay warm in the cold.

Gwinnett County police said while conducting a body camera audit, officials found an interaction between Sgt. Todd Heller and a homeless man, which took place in mid-January.

In the footage, Heller asks the man if he needs a blanket or supplies to brave the cold weather.

“It’s gonna be down to 16 or 17 [degrees] tonight,” Heller said while looking at the weather app on his phone. “It’s on me; it’s my treat.”

Heller then took the man to a local store where he bought supplies such as socks, blankets, food and gloves to help ensure that the man stayed warm in the cold.

Officials said Heller used over $150 of his own money to purchase the items for the man.

“I hope this will help you get off your feet,” He told the man at the checkout line.

