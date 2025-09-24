Gwinnett mother to spend life in prison for beating 8-year-old daughter to death

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Norcross mother has pled guilty to murder and abuse charges related to the beating death of her 8-year-old daughter, Amari Hall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, Brittany Nicole Hall, 31, admitted guilt to felony murder, 11 counts of cruelty to children, concealing the death of another, and making false statements for the 2021 death of her daughter. She was sentenced to life in prison.

The case unfolded after Hall and her girlfriend, Celeste Owens, reported Amari missing on November 19, 2021, claiming they woke up to find her gone from their hotel room.

“This mother failed to protect her children and joined in the abuse,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “This ended tragically. We continue to pray that her siblings can heal from the abuse they endured and that this plea brings closure to them and their extended family.”

RELATED STORIES:

Investigators say they quickly determined that Hall and Owens were not truthful about Amari’s disappearance. Evidence of abuse was found, including videos from a nanny-cam showing the couple beating all three children.

Owens’ phone contained searches such as “What to do when a child just doesn’t listen”, “Lakes near me”, “How do sewers on the streets work”, “Why do kids run away”, “How do I report someone missing”, and “U-Haul: Customer Account,” raising suspicions about their involvement.

Further investigation led police to surveillance footage of Owens renting a U-Haul van, which she drove to DeKalb County.

Amari Hall’s body was later discovered in a wooded area there.

In December, Owens was found guilty of multiple charges, including malice murder and child cruelty, and received a sentence of life plus 235 consecutive years.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group