Gwinnett man vanished walking out of doctor’s office in January. He hasn’t been seen since

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man hasn’t been seen in months since he walked out of a doctor’s office in Lawrenceville.
Lawrenceville police say Simon Robinson, 51, was last seen on Jan. 12 as he left a doctor’s office on Duluth Highway near Philip Boulevard.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He was wearing all-black clothing when he was last spotted.
Police say he is known to walk with a little bit of a limp.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia mayor removed from office by governor after investigation into theft from city
- Delta boarding changes: Goodbye group names, welcome back zone numbers
- Be weather aware: Risk of damaging wind gusts, brief tornado early Thursday morning
Investigators say they have exhausted all of their leads and hoping someone may have information that could help them find Robinson.
Anyone who knows where he may be should call police at 770-670-5057.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group