Gwinnett man sentenced to 100 years in prison for having 50,000 pictures of child porn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man was convicted of having more than 50,000 photos and 200 videos of child porn.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson’s office 76-year-old Roger Sherman Wright, of Lilburn, was found guilty on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

He was sentenced to 100 years in prison and 20 years of probation. Wright will also have to register as a sex offender.

“Each one of these children in these images are victims of horrific sexual abuse. Wright continued to abuse them by downloading and sharing these images,” Austin-Gatson said.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force members testified during trial about how they found child porn, including videos of children bound and being sexually assaulted inside his home when they searched it in 2022.

According to Gwinnett County jail records, Wright has been in their custody since September 2022.

