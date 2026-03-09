Gwinnett man celebrates 30th birthday by dodging bullets in his own apartment

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man turned 30 the hard way. Someone started shooting through his apartment walls just after midnight on his birthday.

Aaron Carter told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that he was home at the Halston Riverside complex on Duluth Highway near Lawrenceville last Tuesday when he heard aggressive knocking at his door.

When the man started making threats, Carter called 911.

“She’s saying, ‘Stay away from the window, don’t open the door,’” Carter said, recounting what the 911 operator told him.

Officers came, looked around and left, he says.

Minutes later, shots tore through the closed patio blinds. Police say 20-year-old Moinak Das then broke through a window and fired three more times into his headboard.

Carter had moved to his roommate’s room seconds before.

“I was scared, man. It was the worst feeling in my life,” Carter said.

Carter grabbed a metal bookshelf, held it in front of him, and charged for the front door after the suspect left. Carter ran through the complex knocking on doors until a neighbor let him in.

When police came back, Das was still in the parking lot.

Police say Das is an ex-boyfriend of someone in Carter’s roommate’s family and was looking for a woman who didn’t even live there.

“She told me that she broke up with him through text and he didn’t take it well,” Carter said.

Das faces charges including felony aggravated assault, burglary and criminal damage to property. He is being held without bond.

“He was looking to hurt somebody,” Carter said, “and I’m glad he didn’t go in the other room.”

