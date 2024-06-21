Gwinnett drug suspects accused of setting evidence on fire in toilets while surrounded by SWAT

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Four drug suspects in a home surrounded by Gwinnett SWAT officers allegedly set evidence on fire in toilets using gasoline while children were home, according to police.

It happened Thursday at around 9 a.m. at a home on Signal Ridge SW near Lilburn.

Gwinnett Police SWAT officers were serving a warrant when the suspects inside the home set three fires in three bathrooms, according to police. Multiple children were home along with an elderly woman who is immobile, per arrest warrants.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to neighbors on Friday who recounted what happened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I only went out once, but they said, ‘Get back in the house,’” said neighbor David Scott.

Surveillance video shows fire trucks rushing to the scene along with a SWAT vehicle and a robot in the area during the operation that lasted two hours.

“It was scary,” said Scott. “It really was.”

When police moved in on the suspects in the home, they say they found pistols, shotguns and rifles inside. Marijuana and magic mushrooms for distribution were also in the house, according to police. No one was hurt during the arrests.

TRENDING STORIES:

“There were children there,” said Scott. “They got them out in the paddy wagon and held them until they were safe.”

Police arrested Martavious Davis, Kardarcus Hawes, David Little and Clive Mcneish at the scene.

All four suspects remain in jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

As metro district enacts plan to limit phones in school, expert talks child mental health crisis

©2024 Cox Media Group