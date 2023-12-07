Gwinnett couple says they spent $20K with contractor, all they got was an incomplete deck, debris

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly couple in Snellville says they are out thousands of dollars with nothing to show for it after a contractor never completed the work he was hired for.

78-year-old Patricia Crucefix says it was supposed to be a routine deck replacement.

“I was so upset watching everything being torn apart that I was literally shaking,” Crucefix told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

But she says it’s been weeks of frustrations and delays by her contractor.

“I closed down, I couldn’t even think straight,” she said.

She and her husband hired Winder-based company D.C. Enterprises Corporation back in October. The couple says they were originally quoted $5,000 for the job.

But several checks later, they describe the contractor holding them ransom for money after having paid nearly $20,000 for an incomplete job.

“I get a text message from him. He wanted $7,000 by Friday, I’m like what are you talking about, I just gave you a check for $5,280 that was supposed to cover you for all the materials you needed to finish this deck,” Crucefix said.

Crucefix says it’s now been weeks and a pile of debris, along with forgotten tools is all they have to show.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with the owner over the phone. He denied walking away with the money and says this was all a misunderstanding.

He says claims of delays were because he was having car issues. He told Channel 2 Action News he’ll be by next week to remove the debris.

Lincoln looked into this company and confirmed with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office that D.C. Enterprises was under investigation in 2022. The owner is listed on the state’s list of contractors who don’t have proper licenses to operate a contractor business.

The owner told Channel 2 Action News he claims he has no idea about the state’s investigation.

Crucefix filed a police report with the Gwinnett County Police Department. GPD confirms that they are aware of this report and have assigned a detective to this case.

