Gwinnett County Schools could be the latest to opt out of Georgia’s new homestead exemption

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The state’s largest school district could soon be joining many other cities, counties and school districts in opting out of the State of Georgia’s new homestead exemption law.

Most metro Atlanta school districts are considering opting out of HB 581 because they say it leads to less money for classrooms.

Gwinnett County Schools is expected to make a decision tonight, but first wanted to hear from concerned taxpayers.

The law would cap property tax increases, but cities, counties and school districts are being given the option to opt of it.

“I can’t opt out of paying my electric bill or gas bill,” one concerned citizen said.

The school district says if they don’t opt out, they’ll lose $35 million next year and more than $100 million over the next three years.

“The opt-out provision is clearly against the will of the people,” another taxpayer said.

Gwinnett County commissioners voted earlier this week to opt out of the exemption. They say their existing tax break is more generous.

The bulk of property taxes go toward the school tax and district leaders say any changes could be felt in the classroom.

Board members argued that this bill only makes things worse for them, while others think it’s wise to opt out in case of future education cuts by state legislators.

Another public hearing is scheduled for Thursday night and then the board is expected to make its decision.

