Gwinnett County Schools 2027 budget proposes pay raises, hiring more SROs

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools has proposed an approximately $3.5 billion budget for the 2027 fiscal year that includes no proposed increase to the property tax millage rate.

The district says the plan reallocates more than $18 million in central office savings to support students and staff while emphasizing reduced overall spending.

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The proposed budget was developed following an annual survey that included participation from more than 12,000 students, families and staff members.

Based on that community feedback, the district focused the financial plan on three primary priorities: competitive compensation for staff, school safety and the expansion of innovative academic programs.

The budget proposal includes a $1,000 increase for teachers and employees paid on the teacher salary schedule and a $2,000, one-time retention bonus.

Pay increases are also planned for support roles across Gwinnett County. Paraprofessionals would see an increase of approximately $1.50 per hour, while bus drivers, managers and monitors would receive about $1.00 more per hour.

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Security investments include the expansion of the Evolv weapons detection system to five additional elementary schools and Murphy Middle School. The district plans to hire 15 additional school resource officers to eventually provide a dedicated officer for every elementary school.

Academic initiatives focus heavily on literacy and college readiness. The plan includes a summer literacy camp at five Promise Schools and intensive reading programs at designated middle and high schools.

Additionally, the district will provide the PSAT to all eighth graders and the SAT to all 11th graders at no cost to the students.

The Gwinnett County Board of Education will hold a second work session and tentative adoption on April 18. Public budget hearings are scheduled for May 14 and May 28. The final budget adoption vote is expected to take place during the May 28 meeting.

The district said parents can submit feedback at any time on the online portal here.

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