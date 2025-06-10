Gwinnett County Public Library gets $350,000 grant from Carnegie Corporation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One of the oldest philanthropies in the United States gave the Gwinnett County Public Library (GCPL) a major grant.

According to the library system, the Carnegie Corporation of New York awarded $350,000, which they plan to use for expanding English language classes, in partnership with Gwinnett County Public Schools.

The Carnegie Corporation said GCPL was one of 11 libraries across the U.S. to get an award from the Libraries as Pillars of Education and Democracy initiative.

“Andrew Carnegie believed libraries were ladders upon which anyone and everyone could rise, and that belief continues to guide us,” Dame Louise Richardson, president of Carnegie, said in a statement. “At a time when trust in public institutions is fraying, libraries retain public trust. We are delighted to support these grantees as they provide essential programs and community services.”

Through the additional funding, GCPL said they’ll be able to increase the number of free English classes and recruit more community volunteers. The funding will also go toward stipends for volunteer English teachers and bus passes for those participating in the program.

“Fluency in the English language is essential for everyone to participate in American society, culture, politics, and business. We are delighted that the Carnegie Corporation has recognized the importance of English language classes and libraries in general to maintain a literate and engaged citizenry,” Charles Pace, Executive Director of Gwinnett County Public Library, said. “Thanks to this generous award we will be able to better support the English language learner needs of the Gwinnett Community than ever before.”

The Carnegie Corporation said more than 1,400 applicants sent requests for funding from the program.

The organization said they “prioritized initiatives” that had shown both strong demand from their communities and success either teaching Adult English language and literacy to build job readiness, or college access programs for teens with academic, civic and leadership skills, college admissions knowledge and with support from families as they transition to college.

“Libraries are places where people build knowledge, skills, and agency,” said Ambika Kapur, an Education program director at Carnegie. “This initiative reflects our belief in investing in civic participation — wherever people come together to learn."

©2025 Cox Media Group